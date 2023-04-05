Travel Inside Menorca's Chicest Houses

Sure, you can still shell out for Capri, keep up with Joneses in the south of France, or try to party with the kids in Greece, but for many these days the ultimate Mediterranean escape can be found in the Balearics. This collection of islands off the eastern coast of Spain have become popular for their incredible scenery, unique vibe, and the variety of lifestyles on offer. That’s why the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on exciting new coffee table books, is Secret Houses: Living in Menorca by Susana Gallardo, published by Rizzoli.

In the book, Gallardo takes readers all over the island, from rustic villas with fading frescoes to sleek contemporary houses overlooking the sea. The photographs by Karal Balas capture home we wish were all listed on rental sites, whether the decked-out fantasy of interior designer Lorenzo Castillo in Mahon or the former boathouse covered in bougainvillea that one family has turned into a simple yet elegant hideaway.