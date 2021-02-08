Travel to Miami Beach (Safely) With This Book

Few books have opened with truer words than the latest selection for our Just Booked series (on beautiful coffee table books) than Assouline's Miami Beach. "Miami's time is now," it boldly declares—and boy is that the case.

Miami Beach is now the destination of choice for the New York and California exodus and its warm weather has given residents (and visitors) a degree of sanity during COVID that is the envy of all. And in an era where a photogenic setting is, well, everything, it's hard to beat the pastel wonder of Miami Beach.

The World's Playground, as it's sometimes calls, is the subject of a gorgeous, eye-popping (it's bright yellow with neon pink, purple, and blue accents) book from Assouline with text by Horacio Silva. The book opens with Silva both extolling the city's history and virtues, and defending it against historic critiques (particularly those leveled about lack of culture). From there, it's a whirlwind tour of historic and contemporary photos capturing the vibrancy of what has become one of the U.S.'s most exciting metropolises.