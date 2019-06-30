Travel to the Greatest Rooms of the Last Century

Since starting Just Booked, our series on gorgeous travel-related coffee table books, we've featured a number of tomes with covers that have made passersby dawdle.

But we've never seen a book cause everybody who passed to stop in their tracks and caress it in the way they have with Phaidon's new book, Interiors: The Greatest Rooms of the Century.

Clad in midnight blue velvet (there are also options in merlot red, platinum gray, and saffron yellow) with gold lettering, it's a literary siren call for the party guest. Inside, the book covers what the editors at Phaidon deem to be the greatest rooms designed since the early 20th century. It's an impressive list (Mongiardino, Elsie de Wolfe, Josef Hoffmann, Edward James, Julia Morgan, Mies van der Rohe, Coco Chanel and so on) that also includes numerous others who might not be recognizable to the casual reader. Our favorite? The living room designed by Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha for Fernando Millan in 1970.

Regardless of which page you turn to and what part of the world it brings you to, you'll wish you could score an invite.

Interiors: The Greatest Rooms of the Century published by Phaidon (Available on Amazon for $48.91)