Travel to This Lakeside City Full of Surprises with this Book

It’s a place that almost defies logic–a sleepy midsize city on a lake that somehow became a global center for finance, politics, and watchmaking. That beautiful city is Geneva, which is the subject of a new book from Assouline, Geneva: At the Heart of the World that is the latest selection for our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books, Just Booked.

The book is perhaps the richest as far as historic content in Assouline’s recent run of destination-focused books. Flipping through its pages, one can read in depth about Geneva’s central role in the Reformation, its surprising counter-cultural enclaves, and how it came to play an outsize role in the financial world.

Visually, the allure of this book comes not only from the photos within, but also its cover and slipcase. The former is a creamy solid white with the red and golden emblem of the city, while the latter is an eye-popping illustration of Geneva with its iconic water jet.