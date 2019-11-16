We may be digital only here at Beast Travel, but we still love the glamour of old magazines. And few magazines have a two-for when it comes to inspiration like that of Holiday, the iconic travel magazine that ran from 1946 to 1977. That’s why our latest selection for our series Just Booked on spectacular travel-related coffee table books is Pamela Fiori’s Holiday: The Best Travel Magazine That Ever Was.

The new book just out from Rizzoli captures what made the magazine such a cultural touchstone: the writers and photographers (Kerouac, Slim Aarons, Robert Capa, among others), the fantastic covers and images (we love the one of the Cute Sark by Slim Aarons in Kashmir), and the snappy writing (the cutting yet flattering description of Newport, RI in the August 1954 issue is fantastic).

While the magazine was re-launched in 2014 out of Paris by Franck Durand (who wrote the book’s intro) as a biannual, the book captures the glory of the magazine era at a time where travel was perhaps more exciting than at any time in history.

Holiday: The Best Travel Magazine That Ever Was by Pamela Fiori. Published by Rizzoli (On Amazon for $66.22)