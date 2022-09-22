Shocking Video Shows Traveler Punch Flight Attendant in Back of Head
BANNED FOR LIFE
A rowdy passenger was arrested at the Los Angeles airport Wednesday after he hit an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a plane headed to California from San José del Cabo, Mexico. The whole incident was caught on tape by fellow passengers, who helped restrain the man until they landed, according to CBS. “[Flight 377] landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed the individual,” American Airlines released to the outlet in a statement. “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation.” The case is being handled by the FBI, as the incident occurred in the air. Assaulting a flight attendant is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.