Travelers to U.S. Will No Longer Need Negative COVID Test: Report
THE FINAL TEST
Travelers arriving in the U.S. will no longer be required to have a negative COVID-19 test as of midnight on Sunday, CNN reports. Citing a senior official in the Biden administration, the outlet reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ditch the current requirement in an announcement Friday, but it could be reinstated again after a review in 90 days. The unnamed official said the negative test rule—which has been strongly opposed by elements of the travel industry—is now no longer needed “based on the science and data.” The restriction has been in effect since January 2021, but some critics say it has been out of date for months. A dangerous and as yet unforeseen variant could cause the requirement to be reintroduced, CNN reports.