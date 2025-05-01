Traveling Dem Tanks Vote to Declare Trump’s Tariffs Illegal

A Senate bill that would have ended President Donald Trump’s tariffs was brought down by the absence of a key Democratic vote Wednesday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island missed the proceedings because he was traveling back the U.S. from South Korea, where he had attended an environmental conference.

In total, two senators—the other being Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky—were absent for Wednesday’s vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measure failed by a 49-49 margin—one short of the majority needed to pass.

Headed back from the 10th Our Ocean Conference, where I was the sole US official. pic.twitter.com/w9X38WDBWM — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 30, 2025

The measure in question was to reject the national emergency Trump had called when announcing his sweeping tariffs—a course of action sought by many on the left to curtail the president’s authority over trade.

McConnell, who missed other votes Wednesday, was also absent.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican told Politico that the senator “has been consistent in opposing tariffs and that a trade war is not in the best interest of American households and businesses,” adding: “He believes that tariffs are a tax increase on everybody.”

In April, McConnell joined Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Rand Paul in rejecting Trump’s emergency declaration regarding his 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Those three senators sided with Democrats again Wednesday.

Although the resolution didn’t pass, it likely wouldn’t have made it through the House, since House Speaker Mike Johnson has blocked the ability to even vote on it.

Trump, furthermore, has said he would veto such legislation.