CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Giant Rubber Duck Deflated in Hong Kong Harbor
QUACKDOWN
Read it at Associated Press
The giant inflatable rubber ducks that have popped up in cities around the world—and become an internet sensation in the process—had a rough landing in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. Crowds that arrived in droves to see a pair of the ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman found one deflated just one day after launching, the Associated Press reported. Organizers of the event said they decided to let the air out due to sweltering temperatures and rising air pressure that threatened to cause a duck-splosion.