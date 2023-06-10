CHEAT SHEET
    Giant Rubber Duck Deflated in Hong Kong Harbor

    QUACKDOWN

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    One of the inflatable yellow ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen deflated at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.

    Tyrone Siu/Reuters

    The giant inflatable rubber ducks that have popped up in cities around the world—and become an internet sensation in the process—had a rough landing in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. Crowds that arrived in droves to see a pair of the ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman found one deflated just one day after launching, the Associated Press reported. Organizers of the event said they decided to let the air out due to sweltering temperatures and rising air pressure that threatened to cause a duck-splosion.

    Read it at Associated Press