    Traveling Texas Preacher and Wife Charged in Child Rape Case

    Benjamin and Shaantal Garlick and their children

    A traveling preacher has been charged with raping a child—and his wife was arrested, too. Benjamin Garlick—who held services in Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, and Arkansas—is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on a sealed indictment. His wife, Shaantal, who filed for an order of protection against him last month, is accused of facilitation of child rape and child abuse or endangerment and is free on bail. The couple posted a GoFundMe last year to raise $40,000 for a van to transport their six children. “We have 60 days of special interest-free financing. We beg you, our faithful supportive friend and prayer warrior, to help us raise the money to pay for this vehicle before the date expires,” Garlick wrote.

