Hair Salon Owner Says She’ll Turn Away Anyone Who Specifies Their Pronouns
NEWLY EMBOLDENED
In the wake of a Supreme Court ruling giving businesses new grounds to discriminate against LGBTQ customers, a Michigan hair salon owner has vowed to ban some members of the community from her business. In a rambling Facebook post, the owner of Traverse City-based Studio 8 Hair Lab, Christine Geiger, said she would decline service to customers who requested a specific pronoun be used, The Kansas City Star reported. “If a human identifies as anything other than a man/woman please seek services at a local pet groomer. You are not welcome at this salon. Period,” the post reads. Geiger, who later deleted the Facebook page and set her business’ Instagram to private, reaffirmed her stance in a vitriolic comment on Facebook. “I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal,” Geiger wrote.