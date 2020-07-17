Travis and Gregory McMichael Plead Not Guilty to Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead while jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February. The pair are accused of trying to detain Arbery because they believed, without evidence, that he had been burglarizing local homes in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Prosecutors allege that, together with William Bryan, Jr., the trio pursued Arbery by car and tried to pin him between their two trucks. The McMichaels then hopped out of the truck and Travis shot Arbery three times. He has claimed he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors allege Travis stood over Arbery’s body and used a racial slur after the killing. Bryan also pleaded not guilty in a virtual court hearing on Friday.