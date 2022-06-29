Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian Following Ambulance
‘GOD SAVE ME’
Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Barker, 46, had visited West Hills Hospital for a “health issue,” and was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he wed earlier this year, reportedly followed the ambulance in her own vehicle and was photographed accompanying him as he was wheeled into the facility. Hours before—and apparently in the midst of the trip to West Hills—the Blink-182 drummer had tweeted out the cryptic phrase “God save me.” It was not immediately clear whether this was a reference to his own medical circumstances or the title of a song recently released by Machine Gun Kelly, his good friend and collaborator. Barker’s hospitalization prompted a brief statement from his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, according to Page Six. “Please send your prayers,” she posted on her Instagram story.