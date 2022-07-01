CHEAT SHEET
Cops Nab Suspect in Brutal NYC Triple Homicide in Maine
After murdering his former girlfriend and two of her family members, Travis Blake hightailed it out of New York City, police said. One week after the family members’ bodies were found in his Queens home and one day after he was named a suspect, Blake was tracked down by police in Bar Harbor, Maine. Cops found Blake’s 55-year-old former girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, stabbed several times along with her 22-year-old niece gagged and bound to a bed and her 36-year-old son with severe head trauma. Blake will be extradited to New York to be prosecuted for the murders. “All of us are trying to fathom how this animal took out three people,” Danielle Richardson, a friend of Barnett’s son, told the New York Post.