Hollywood star Tom Holland had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment of a head injury after a stunt went wrong during filming of the latest Spider-Man movie. Filming on the $200 million blockbuster was paused after the 29-year-old British actor was treated for what was reported to be a mild concussion at a studio in Watford, England. A woman thought to be a female stunt double was also hospitalized as a precaution, The Sun reports. The newspaper said Holland was thought to have “cracked his head in a fall” in a botched stunt on Friday morning that could set back the production by weeks. But a source close to the production told Deadline that Holland was taking a break “out of precaution” and is expected to resume filming in a few days. Holland was spotted at a charity gala in London with fiancée Zendaya over the weekend, but reportedly left the event early after feeling ill. His father, Dominic Holland, also at the event, told reporters his son would be out of action “for a while” while he recovered from the ordeal. The latest Spider-Man movie, titled Brand New Day, is expected to be released next July. Studio execs will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to adjust the production’s filming schedule in light of Holland’s injury, Deadline reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Tom Holland Hospitalized After Fall on ‘Spider-Man’ SetNO SPIDEY SENSE?The web-slinger suffered a concussion after a botched stunt on the set of the last Marvel blockbuster.
- 2Cabin Crew Smashed Into Ceiling During Severe TurbulenceBATTEREDCabin crew was thrown around the craft after an extreme bout of turbulence.
Partner updateAD BY TruSkinTruSkin’s Renowned Vitamin C Serum Line Is Now Up to 56% OffSKIN WINWith 4.5 stars on Amazon and over 13k reviews—people say they, “Love, love, love this product.”
- 3Prolific Songwriter Behind ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Theme DiesSUNG, BUT UNSUNGSonny Curtis composed hit songs such as “I Fought the Law” and “Walk Right Back” but never became famous.
- 4Travis Kelce and Andy Reid Have Furious Sideline RowPEP TALKA pushing match between Kelce and Andy Reid reveals tensions in the game.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPFrom now through the end of Sept., save $50 on Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a free year of the Calm Sleep Premium app.
- 5‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Pulls Out of Reunion Over IllnessSUPER SUBJames Van Der Beek received a cancer diagnosis two years ago.
- 6Tiger Trainer Mauled in Big Cat ‘Accident’HORRIFICRyan Easley died from his injuries despite efforts to save him.
- 7Trump Removed ‘Big’ Names From Oval Office on Kirk NewsGET OUTThe president has shared the moment he was told about the activist’s death.
- 8Pop Star Goes Undercover to Race in the Berlin MarathonRUN DIRECTIONThe superstar used an unusual pseudonym for the event.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBESIt may be cold outside, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 9Tech Entrepreneur Falls 2,000 Feet to His DeathFREAK ACCIDENTMatias Augusto Travizano fell after being stranded on Mount Shasta in California.
- 10Grammy-Winning Artist In Talks to Perform at Super BowlRUMOUR HAS ITAdele has allegedly been approached to perform at the famous halftime show, but has yet to accept the offer.
Two cabin crew members on board a Ryanair flight from northern Spain to Majorca were injured after the plane was hit by major turbulence while preparing to land. Attendants were reportedly carrying out safety checks when the plane jolted suddenly, sending one cabin member hurtling towards the ceiling while another smashed into a service trolley. Around 180 people on board the flight were also severely affected by the sudden bout of turbulence, and an ambulance crew was dispatched to the airport after the plane touched down in Majorca. Details of the cabin crew injuries were not known. Earlier this year, eight people, including a toddler and a crew member, were injured after a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan experienced extreme turbulence after flying into a thunderstorm, forcing the craft to make an emergency landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria. An ambulance crew met the plane upon landing, and medical treatment was provided to the affected passengers.
Let’s be honest—who doesn’t want to give their skin a little TLC? But with all the products out there, a full routine can feel like it takes up too much time (and counter space). For those who are tired of bathroom clutter, TruSkin has created an all-in-one face serum solution. The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum combines vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and niacinamide to support brighter, smoother, and firmer-looking skin. This powerhouse nighttime serum is intended to eliminate the need for a multi-step skincare routine.
The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum was designed to complement the Vitamin C Serum when used two to three times per week. TruSkin also offers a sunscreen and face scrub to keep skin fresh day or night. You can check out the highlights below:
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Singer-songwriter Sonny Curtis, who composed the theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and other classic hits like “I Fought the Law” and “Walk Right Back,” has died at the age of 88. Curtis died Friday at a hospital in Nashville from what his daughter, journalist Sarah Curtis Graziano, said were complications of pneumonia. Born in West Texas at the height of the Great Depression, Curtis’ 70-year career brought him relatively little public recognition despite his composing hundreds of songs for a wide variety of different artists, including country icon Keith Whitley, teen rock-and-roll sensation Bobby Vee, and steel-string duo the Everly Brothers. As well as writing and performing “Love Is All Around” for Tyler Moore, he also played guitar for Buddy Holly when the rock icon was just starting out, opening for other acts like Elvis Presley. Curtis’ daughter said he came to appreciate the fact that he was not a well-known figure as he enjoyed music industry success in his later years. “He was able to live a normal life but still make a living in the music business,” Curtis Graziano said. “And that’s no small feat.”
Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Have Heated Exchange on Sidelines
Frustration boiled over on the Kansas City Chiefs’ touchline during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, as a heated confrontation between head coach Andy Reid and star tight end Travis Kelce highlighted the team’s early-season woes. The incident occurred in the second quarter with the Chiefs holding a slim 6-0 lead. Visibly irked by the team’s lackluster performance, Reid approached Kelce, yelled in his face, and shoved him in the shoulder, and the tight end was spotted responding with his own harsh words. The exchange got both fans and pundits alike speculating about bad blood between the two men, who also exchanged blows on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII, but Reid was quick to downplay the seriousness of the argument after the final whistle. “Don’t make too much of it,” Reid told the press after the Chiefs rallied to a 22-9 victory. “He’s a passionate guy, and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has dropped out of a cast reunion and reading of its pilot script, suffering from a pair of “stomach viruses.” He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and said he had been particularly “looking forward” to the New York event raising funds for F Cancer. In his place will be Hamilton icon Lin-Manuel Miranda, who Van Der Beek heaped praise on in a post on Instagram announcing his absence and celebrating the substitute. “This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST” he said. “So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission.” The event, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Monday, is due to host various members of the original cast, including stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, and Joshua Jackson, per The Hollywood Reporter. Revealing Miranda would be taking his place, Van Der Beek continued, “But I DO have an understudy… A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist… Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient.”
A big cat trainer known to Joe Exotic has been killed in an “accident involving a tiger under his care.” Ryan Easley was not breathing by the time deputies reached him at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma, according to the Choctaw County Sheriff via KXII. The site has canceled all tours and confirmed Easley’s death. “This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” it wrote, adding, “The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with.” PETA, which called on such exhibitors to “send the animals to accredited sanctuaries,” claims Easley first got his tigers from Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado. The Oklahoman reported Exotic initially posted a since-deleted tribute to Easley, saying, “Prayers go out to his family. Ryan took great care of his animals!” That has been replaced with a post on X saying, “This is the c--- I am sick of. CNN drags me into this story to make a headline worth reading and I had nothing to do with this dude other than 18 years ago I let him keep his tigers at my zoo for one winter.”
Donald Trump has revealed he made some “very big people” immediately leave the Oval Office when he was told about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10. Speaking at Kirk’s memorial in Arizona on Sunday, the president explained how he met the 31-year-old through his sons Eric and Donald Jr. During his speech, Trump also spoke of the “surreal experience” of being told that Kirk had been assassinated. He was shot while appearing at an open-air event at a college campus in Utah. Explaining how hearing the news was a “horrible moment,” Trump said, “I had some very big people in the Oval Office and I was in the midst of a very important conversation for our country.” He added they were, “big people, the biggest.” The president recalled telling his guests they had to leave. “When they told me that, they told me in front of a group of very powerful people, I said, ‘You have to leave now, right now, please right now, you have to leave, go.’” The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. As well as sharing the stage with Kirk’s widow, Erika, Trump also recalled how Kirk would call him the night before a big event, asking him to be a guest speaker. “I’d say, ‘Charlie... I’m the president of the United States. You want me to travel four hours by plane?’ And you know, sometimes I did it.”
Harry Styles has successfully run the Berlin Marathon–but eventgoers might not have taken notice. Dressed in sunglasses and with a bandana on his head, the former One Direction star reportedly ran the event on Sunday under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, seemingly a nod to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The 31-year-old finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead posted a photo on Instagram standing next to Styles after finishing the marathon, with the caption “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” A total 80,000 competitors took part in the race over what is considered the fastest marathon course in the world. The event was won by Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, who clocked at 2:02:16. German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said Styles had been seen running in Berlin to prepare for Sunday’s race. Styles has developed a taste for running this year, after competing in March in the Tokyo marathon, where he beat more than 20,000 other runners. The singer has released no music since his Love on Tour world tour ended in July 2023, showcasing his Grammy-winning Harry’s House album from 2022. Styles has been romantically linked to actress Zoe Kravitz.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite—worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
A tech entrepreneur tragically plummeted to his death after climbing a massive California mountain. Matias Augusto Travizano, 45, fell 2,000 feet after reaching the peak of Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, People reported. Travizano and two others were making their way down when he and another climber reportedly veered off the main trail and became stranded on an ice sheet near the northern edge of the Wintun Glacier, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. The pair tried to slide down to a lower area to get back on the trail when Travizano started “sliding out of control,” the outlet reported. He then collided with a boulder 300 feet below and was knocked unconscious for five to 10 minutes, according to the report, while his climbing partner tried to reach him. Travizano then regained consciousness, which dislodged him from the rock and he slid down the glacier out of sight. Authorities discovered Travizano at an elevation of 10,200 feet near the the base of the Wintun Glacier.
Adele has reportedly been approached about performing for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She has not accepted the gig as of now, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six. Sources close to the matter have shared that Adele is in talks to perform the iconic show, which will take place next February in Santa Clara, California. Adele herself has previously said she did not like football, stating she only attended football games to watch Rihanna perform. However, NFL and sponsor Pepsi denied the claims to Page Six, commenting “We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show… However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else." Adele reportedly turned down the gig in 2017. Back in 2016, Adele told a crowd, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.” Roc Nation and NFL will decide who performs next year and will likely announce the performer in September. Besides Adele, other artists that could potentially perform include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.