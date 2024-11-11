Sports

Travis Kelce Ties Big Chiefs Record While Taylor Swift Watches On

LEGEND IN THE MAKING

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the franchise record for most touchdown receptions Sunday—with his pop superstar girlfriend in attendance.

Amethyst Martinez
Breaking News Intern

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: P.J. Locke #6 of the Denver Broncos tackles Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Travis Kelce had himself a big game on Sunday—all while his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched from the stands.

The Kansas City tight end tied Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record for touchdown receptions during the team’s 14-0 win over the Denver Broncos, propelling the Chiefs to 9-0 on the season.

He caught the 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter—his first touchdown at the team’s home field, Arrowhead Stadium, this year. It was just his second touchdown of the season.

Swift was in the crowd for the second straight week, and has attended all five home games this season, according to ESPN. After the touchdown, the camera switched to Swift, who was clapping and smiling.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Swift reacts while watching the first half of game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Before the game, Kelce already held franchise records for receptions (959) and receiving yards (11,763). Now, he tops all three major receiving statistics.

Fans and sports accounts reacted to the historic record on Sunday.

“The Swifties have been fans for one year and they’ve already seen a Super Bowl and Travis Kelce breaking the franchise TD record,” wrote Barstool Sports.

