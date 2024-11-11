Travis Kelce had himself a big game on Sunday—all while his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched from the stands.

The Kansas City tight end tied Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record for touchdown receptions during the team’s 14-0 win over the Denver Broncos, propelling the Chiefs to 9-0 on the season.

He caught the 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter—his first touchdown at the team’s home field, Arrowhead Stadium, this year. It was just his second touchdown of the season.

Swift was in the crowd for the second straight week, and has attended all five home games this season, according to ESPN. After the touchdown, the camera switched to Swift, who was clapping and smiling.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Swift reacts while watching the first half of game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Before the game, Kelce already held franchise records for receptions (959) and receiving yards (11,763). Now, he tops all three major receiving statistics.

TRAVIS FINDS THE END ZONE‼️ pic.twitter.com/jOEgziget1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2024

Fans and sports accounts reacted to the historic record on Sunday.

“The Swifties have been fans for one year and they’ve already seen a Super Bowl and Travis Kelce breaking the franchise TD record,” wrote Barstool Sports.