Travis Kelce had himself a big game on Sunday—all while his pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched from the stands.
The Kansas City tight end tied Tony Gonzalez’ franchise record for touchdown receptions during the team’s 14-0 win over the Denver Broncos, propelling the Chiefs to 9-0 on the season.
He caught the 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter—his first touchdown at the team’s home field, Arrowhead Stadium, this year. It was just his second touchdown of the season.
Swift was in the crowd for the second straight week, and has attended all five home games this season, according to ESPN. After the touchdown, the camera switched to Swift, who was clapping and smiling.
Before the game, Kelce already held franchise records for receptions (959) and receiving yards (11,763). Now, he tops all three major receiving statistics.
Fans and sports accounts reacted to the historic record on Sunday.
“The Swifties have been fans for one year and they’ve already seen a Super Bowl and Travis Kelce breaking the franchise TD record,” wrote Barstool Sports.