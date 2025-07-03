A member of the Star Wars canon died on Monday after a career long-admired by fans of the famous franchise. Kenneth Colley, an English actor who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, passed away after contracting COVID and subsequently pneumonia. A statement issued by Julian Owen, his agent of 10 years, stated that Colley “passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside.” Colley rose to fame for his portrayal of Piett, an imperial commander who was Darth Vader’s right-hand man. In the films, Piett is the first character to see Vader without his ominous helmet on, and carries out the villain’s orders throughout the second and third movies of the original trilogy. When Colley was auditioning for the role of Piett in Empire Strikes Back, director Irvin Kershner told him that he was looking for someone “that would frighten Adolf Hitler.” After the audition was over, Kershner told Colley, “Yes, I think you’re it.” Outside of Star Wars, Colley continued to star on the silver screen and in theatrical productions, appearing in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Firefox, and (of course) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.
Orlando Bloom shared social media posts from a psychiatrist about “loneliness,” “darkness,” and “sadness” in the wake of his recent split with pop star Katy Perry. The pair went their separate ways on June 26, as revealed by People. Bloom, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings, is apparently feeling reflective, re-sharing quotes by Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung, on Instagram. “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one quote, shared originally by @sapienkind, reads. The pair met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and started dating before splitting in 2017. They got back together and got engaged in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic derailed their planned wedding in Japan in 2020. “Orlando had planned this for a while,” a source told People at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.” The same year, in August, the pair had a baby girl, Daisy Dove.
Whether from stress, lifestyle, or just the natural aging process, if you’re battling thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the Men’s Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of noticeable hair loss. There are many remedies for addressing thinning hair, from LED caps to prescription medication, but if you’re looking for natural support, JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Vitamins is a good place to start. The purpose-focused supplement brand is launching a new and improved version of its bestselling hair support supplement—Hair + Energy For Men. The original formula has earned top-tier status due to its incredible results, and the second version is formulated specifically for men’s needs.
The reformulated version builds off JSHealth Vitamins original blend, but is supercharged with new ingredients, including Siberian ginseng for energy and ginkgo biloba for focus. This new blend may help support hair growth, hair thickness, healthy testosterone levels, stamina, blood circulation, and energy levels. The best part? This potent formula is delivered in an easy, once-daily ingestible tablet.
Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems. Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.
A music teacher at a Catholic school in Louisiana claims he was fired for being gay after school officials came across a 2023 obituary for his late husband. Mark Richards, who had taught at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana, was allegedly terminated for violating his contract’s morality clause, which prohibits engaging in “homosexual activity.” However, Richards claims that administrators knew he was gay; a previous school administrator had told him his job would be safe if he kept his sexuality private, People reports. But when a parent looked into Richard’s past and saw he had been married to a man, the parent alerted the archdiocese. Richards told WDSU that he felt he was “stabbed in the back,” reflecting, “It’s just a sad reality that this is the world we live in today. It’s heartbreaking. I enjoyed teaching at this school. I loved those kids.” More than 1,500 parents have signed a petition to change the morality clause and allow Richards to return, according to the New York Post.
As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts of up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 40 to 70 percent off everything sitewide for its annual ‘All Star Sale.’ It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to summer without spending a fortune.
Of course, the Fourth of July sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $10, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.
Prince Emmanuel, the 19-year-old son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, is pursuing a new career path. The royal teen has started releasing music under the DJ name “Vyntrix,” releasing two dance tracks on Spotify in the last month. The prince, who is also an avid saxophone player, appears to have launched his new musical venture earlier this year. Vyntrix’s Instagram doesn’t name him explicitly, instead describing the musical project as a “duo of two Artists” who “make deep house and tech house.” However, Prince Emmanuel is credited on Spotify as the composer of Vyntrix’s two songs, under the stage name “Emmanuel de Saxe”—an apparent play on his family name, de Saxe-Coburg, and his love of the saxophone. The royal DJ even got a boost from a recent royal connection: Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, a cousin of King Philippe, used one of Vyntrix’s songs in a video promoting his summer garden party. While it may not seem like a typical royal pursuit, as the third of four siblings, Prince Emmanuel isn’t the heir apparent to the Belgian throne. That title goes to his older sister, Princess Elisabeth, 23.
Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Worst Thing I Ever Did’
Travis Kelce has opened up on the “worst thing” he’s ever done—and it has nothing to do with football. Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his first Pro Bowl in 2016, he starred in a cringeworthy dating show called Catching Kelce. The premise was that 25-year-old Kelce would look for love from a pool of 50 women, one from each of the 50 U.S. states. “The worst thing I ever did was the dating show. It didn’t set me up for anything,” he admitted on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I didn’t realize what reality TV really was.” He also said he was approached to do Quarterback, a television documentary for Netflix. “After [Patrick Mahomes] did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce said. He wasn’t interested, however: “I’d rather just play ball, man,” he said. “I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality s*** dude. I’m out on that s***.” Kelce is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.
One of Lauren Sánchez’s wedding outfits was stolen days after her “wedding of the century” with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61. According to Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto, one of the 27 dresses that Sánchez, 55, had for her three-day wedding extravaganza seems to have been stolen, and the prime suspect is a wedding crasher. The paper reported that among the handful of people trying to sneak into the wedding, one elegantly dressed woman was able to make it through security without an invitation Friday. The unknown party crasher managed to get onto the Venetian island San Giorgio Maggiore, where the nuptials took place, before being “kindly escorted out.” She was later checked to see if she was carrying the missing dress, but nothing was found on her so she was let go. None of her personal details were recorded, and it is unclear which designer brand the dress was from. Sánchez faced other fashion setbacks during her wedding, her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown reportedly catching on fire, but not the one she exchanged her vows in. She told Vogue that her high-neck Dolce & Gabbana gown was “a departure from what people expect,” but “it’s very much me.”
Iconic “Pretty Little Baby” singer Connie Francis, 87, has been hospitalized in Florida only a month after her 1963 hit went viral across the internet. The reason for hospitalization is not yet known. Francis has been dealing with orthopedic health issues over the last several years, and in May People reported that the legendary star was recently confined to a wheelchair after a hip injury. The renowned vocalist, born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero, got her start in her 20s with melodic singles like “The Majesty of Love” and “You, My Darlin’, You.” But after experiencing only minor success, she considered leaving her passion to pursue a career in medicine. Still, her father insisted that she follow her dreams, and in 1957 she recorded a cover of the 1923 song “Who’s Sorry Now.” It would sell 1 million copies the following year. Although Francis sold a number of notable records throughout the 1960s, she was the victim of a horrific crime in 1974. After she was performing at Westbury Music Fair, she was raped at knife-point at a hotel in Jericho, New York. The perpetrator was never found. Her case made headlines and she won a landmark judgment that led to key changes in hotel security. After more than a decade away from the spotlight, she wrote a New York Times bestselling autobiography Who’s Sorry Now and returned to performing in 1989. She retired in 2018 but her tunes are still viral today.
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
The deputy head of the Russian Navy has been killed during a Ukrainian assault in Russia’s Kursk region, state officials confirmed on Thursday. Major General Mikhail Gudkov, who formerly led a marine brigade fighting against Ukraine, was killed Wednesday “during combat work” in a border district of Russia’s Kursk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Gudkov was appointed to his position in March this year, according to Russia’s TASS state-owned news agency. At least 10 other top Russian commanders have died in battle or have been assassinated by Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The news of Gudkov’s death comes as the Pentagon abruptly announced it would be halting arms shipments to Ukraine this week, in a move which caught Kyiv and even some of President Trump’s allies by surprise, according to Politico. The outlet reported that the decision came after a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles found that some supplies were running low. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to discuss the matter during a phone call with Trump on Friday, Bloomberg reported.
At least four people have died and 14 others have been hospitalized following a deadly drive-by shooting in Chicago, police have confirmed. Three of those injured are currently in critical condition. The shooting took place late on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in the city’s River North neighborhood which was hosting an album release party for local female rapper Mello Buckzz. Chaos erupted when someone sitting in a nearby vehicle opened fire on a crowd standing outside before quickly driving away. Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the attack, which targeted 13 women and five men aged between 21-32. Two men and two women were among those killed in the attack. Sources told NBC that Mello’s boyfriend and best friend were among those killed in the shooting after sustaining wounds to the chest and head. Three women in critical condition received gunshot wounds to the mouth, leg, and back, while another woman was shot multiple times in various parts of her body. Police are still searching for a suspect.