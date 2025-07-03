Cheat Sheet
1
Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actor Dies From COVID and Pneumonia
Jack Silvers 

Updated 07.03.25 11:39AM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 10:44AM EDT 
Kenneth Colley.
A member of the Star Wars canon died on Monday after a career long-admired by fans of the famous franchise. Kenneth Colley, an English actor who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, passed away after contracting COVID and subsequently pneumonia. A statement issued by Julian Owen, his agent of 10 years, stated that Colley “passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside.” Colley rose to fame for his portrayal of Piett, an imperial commander who was Darth Vader’s right-hand man. In the films, Piett is the first character to see Vader without his ominous helmet on, and carries out the villain’s orders throughout the second and third movies of the original trilogy. When Colley was auditioning for the role of Piett in Empire Strikes Back, director Irvin Kershner told him that he was looking for someone “that would frighten Adolf Hitler.” After the audition was over, Kershner told Colley, “Yes, I think you’re it.” Outside of Star Wars, Colley continued to star on the silver screen and in theatrical productions, appearing in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Firefox, and (of course) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

2
Orlando Bloom Posts About ‘Loneliness’ and ‘Darkness’ After Split From Katy Perry
Leigh Kimmins 

Published 07.03.25 9:25AM EDT 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom shared social media posts from a psychiatrist about “loneliness,” “darkness,” and “sadness” in the wake of his recent split with pop star Katy Perry. The pair went their separate ways on June 26, as revealed by People. Bloom, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings, is apparently feeling reflective, re-sharing quotes by Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung, on Instagram. “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one quote, shared originally by @sapienkind, reads. The pair met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and started dating before splitting in 2017. They got back together and got engaged in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic derailed their planned wedding in Japan in 2020. “Orlando had planned this for a while,” a source told People at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.” The same year, in August, the pair had a baby girl, Daisy Dove.

3
New U.S. State Hit by Alarming Measles Outbreak
Cameron Adams 

Updated 07.03.25 4:44AM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 4:30AM EDT 
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Health Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee met to hear testimony on the FY2026 Department of Health and Human Services budget. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems.​ Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.

4
Beloved Gay Teacher Fired Over Husband’s Obituary
Amber Levis 

Published 07.03.25 11:18AM EDT 
Mark Richards.
A music teacher at a Catholic school in Louisiana claims he was fired for being gay after school officials came across a 2023 obituary for his late husband. Mark Richards, who had taught at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana, was allegedly terminated for violating his contract’s morality clause, which prohibits engaging in “homosexual activity.” However, Richards claims that administrators knew he was gay; a previous school administrator had told him his job would be safe if he kept his sexuality private, People reports. But when a parent looked into Richard’s past and saw he had been married to a man, the parent alerted the archdiocese. Richards told WDSU that he felt he was “stabbed in the back,” reflecting, “It’s just a sad reality that this is the world we live in today. It’s heartbreaking. I enjoyed teaching at this school. I loved those kids.” More than 1,500 parents have signed a petition to change the morality clause and allow Richards to return, according to the New York Post.

5
Royal Teen Prince’s Secret DJ Career Revealed
Paulina Rodriguez 

Published 07.03.25 11:36AM EDT 
Prince Emmanuel of Belgium
Prince Emmanuel of Belgium on his 19th birthday at the Royal Greenhouses in Laeken. VLAD VANDERKELEN /BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Emmanuel, the 19-year-old son of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, is pursuing a new career path. The royal teen has started releasing music under the DJ name “Vyntrix,” releasing two dance tracks on Spotify in the last month. The prince, who is also an avid saxophone player, appears to have launched his new musical venture earlier this year. Vyntrix’s Instagram doesn’t name him explicitly, instead describing the musical project as a “duo of two Artists” who “make deep house and tech house.” However, Prince Emmanuel is credited on Spotify as the composer of Vyntrix’s two songs, under the stage name “Emmanuel de Saxe”—an apparent play on his family name, de Saxe-Coburg, and his love of the saxophone. The royal DJ even got a boost from a recent royal connection: Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, a cousin of King Philippe, used one of Vyntrix’s songs in a video promoting his summer garden party. While it may not seem like a typical royal pursuit, as the third of four siblings, Prince Emmanuel isn’t the heir apparent to the Belgian throne. That title goes to his older sister, Princess Elisabeth, 23.

6

Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Worst Thing I Ever Did’

Leigh Kimmins 

Published 07.03.25 11:34AM EDT 
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce has opened up on the “worst thing” he’s ever done—and it has nothing to do with football. Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his first Pro Bowl in 2016, he starred in a cringeworthy dating show called Catching Kelce. The premise was that 25-year-old Kelce would look for love from a pool of 50 women, one from each of the 50 U.S. states. “The worst thing I ever did was the dating show. It didn’t set me up for anything,” he admitted on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “I didn’t realize what reality TV really was.” He also said he was approached to do Quarterback, a television documentary for Netflix. “After [Patrick Mahomes] did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce said. He wasn’t interested, however: “I’d rather just play ball, man,” he said. “I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality s*** dude. I’m out on that s***.” Kelce is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

7
Lauren Sánchez Wedding Outfit Stolen Days After Wedding
Jasmine Venet 

Published 07.03.25 10:47AM EDT 
One of Lauren Sánchez's wedding outfits was stolen days after her three-day wedding extravaganza.
One of Lauren Sánchez's wedding outfits was stolen days after her three-day wedding extravaganza. Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

One of Lauren Sánchez’s wedding outfits was stolen days after her “wedding of the century” with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61. According to Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto, one of the 27 dresses that Sánchez, 55, had for her three-day wedding extravaganza seems to have been stolen, and the prime suspect is a wedding crasher. The paper reported that among the handful of people trying to sneak into the wedding, one elegantly dressed woman was able to make it through security without an invitation Friday. The unknown party crasher managed to get onto the Venetian island San Giorgio Maggiore, where the nuptials took place, before being “kindly escorted out.” She was later checked to see if she was carrying the missing dress, but nothing was found on her so she was let go. None of her personal details were recorded, and it is unclear which designer brand the dress was from. Sánchez faced other fashion setbacks during her wedding, her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown reportedly catching on fire, but not the one she exchanged her vows in. She told Vogue that her high-neck Dolce & Gabbana gown was “a departure from what people expect,” but “it’s very much me.”

8
Country Legend Connie Francis, 87, Rushed to Hospital
Kenneal Patterson 

Published 07.03.25 10:56AM EDT 
Connie Francis
Connie Francis Johnny Louis/Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Iconic “Pretty Little Baby” singer Connie Francis, 87, has been hospitalized in Florida only a month after her 1963 hit went viral across the internet. The reason for hospitalization is not yet known. Francis has been dealing with orthopedic health issues over the last several years, and in May People reported that the legendary star was recently confined to a wheelchair after a hip injury. The renowned vocalist, born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero, got her start in her 20s with melodic singles like “The Majesty of Love” and “You, My Darlin’, You.” But after experiencing only minor success, she considered leaving her passion to pursue a career in medicine. Still, her father insisted that she follow her dreams, and in 1957 she recorded a cover of the 1923 song “Who’s Sorry Now.” It would sell 1 million copies the following year. Although Francis sold a number of notable records throughout the 1960s, she was the victim of a horrific crime in 1974. After she was performing at Westbury Music Fair, she was raped at knife-point at a hotel in Jericho, New York. The perpetrator was never found. Her case made headlines and she won a landmark judgment that led to key changes in hotel security. After more than a decade away from the spotlight, she wrote a New York Times bestselling autobiography Who’s Sorry Now and returned to performing in 1989. She retired in 2018 but her tunes are still viral today.

9
Russia’s Deputy Navy Commander Killed in Humiliating Blow to Putin
Tom Sanders 

Published 07.03.25 8:43AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
The deputy head of the Russian Navy has been killed during a Ukrainian assault in Russia’s Kursk region, state officials confirmed on Thursday. Major General Mikhail Gudkov, who formerly led a marine brigade fighting against Ukraine, was killed Wednesday “during combat work” in a border district of Russia’s Kursk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Gudkov was appointed to his position in March this year, according to Russia’s TASS state-owned news agency. At least 10 other top Russian commanders have died in battle or have been assassinated by Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The news of Gudkov’s death comes as the Pentagon abruptly announced it would be halting arms shipments to Ukraine this week, in a move which caught Kyiv and even some of President Trump’s allies by surprise, according to Politico. The outlet reported that the decision came after a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles found that some supplies were running low. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to discuss the matter during a phone call with Trump on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

10
Four Dead and Dozens Wounded in Shooting at Female Rapper’s Album Party
Tom Sanders 

Published 07.03.25 9:40AM EDT 
Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz in Chicago, Illinois, United States on July 3, 2025.
RIVER NORTH, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - JULY 3: Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz in Chicago, Illinois, United States on July 3, 2025. Preliminary reports indicate that 16 people were injured and 3 people were pronounced dead from the mass shooting. Bloodied shoes, medical debris and large pools of blood were seen at the crime scene. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

At least four people have died and 14 others have been hospitalized following a deadly drive-by shooting in Chicago, police have confirmed. Three of those injured are currently in critical condition. The shooting took place late on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in the city’s River North neighborhood which was hosting an album release party for local female rapper Mello Buckzz. Chaos erupted when someone sitting in a nearby vehicle opened fire on a crowd standing outside before quickly driving away. Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the attack, which targeted 13 women and five men aged between 21-32. Two men and two women were among those killed in the attack. Sources told NBC that Mello’s boyfriend and best friend were among those killed in the shooting after sustaining wounds to the chest and head. Three women in critical condition received gunshot wounds to the mouth, leg, and back, while another woman was shot multiple times in various parts of her body. Police are still searching for a suspect.

