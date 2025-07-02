Travis Kelce Reveals ‘Hardest F***ing Part’ of Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’
Travis Kelce said the toughest part of hosting Saturday Night Live was the table read beforehand. “The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f---ed situation.” He added that he was so focused on making it through the script that he couldn’t fully act it out or give the lines character. “I was just focused on, ‘Just don’t f---ing skip this line.’” The monologue, by contrast, wasn’t as daunting. “The silly stuff, the funny stuff, the comedy—I just feel so much more comfortable [with that]," he said. The Super Bowl champ guest-hosted the comedy show in 2023, telling People afterwards it was an incredible experience after he and his brother Jason “grew up watching SNL whenever we had a chance to sit down on Saturday nights." He’s pursued more acting work since and starred in the horror series Grotesquerie.