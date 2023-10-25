CHEAT SHEET
Travis Kelce Wants to Win a Gold Medal in Olympic Flag Football
The International Olympic Committee announced last week that the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will see the introduction of flag football—and Travis Kelce wants in. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end expressed interest in joining Team USA in the Wednesday episode of the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason. But, the 34-year-old admitted, he might be a little long in the tooth in five years’ time. “I think we’re all just gonna be assistant coaches or some shit,” he said. “But I need a fucking gold medal, so I need to be on that roster somehow or someway.” As for Team USA’s prospects, Kelce predicted that the Americans would “absolutely smoke everyone. Like, who has a chance?”