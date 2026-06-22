Travis Kelce’s Dad Appears to Hard-Launch New Relationship Before Wedding

Elon Musk fell into a trap of his own making after making a brag about a major internet outage. The world’s richest man used his social media platform X to show that it was still working despite a major, far-reaching internet blackout. “X still works,” he said amid the chaos caused by outages reported in Europe and in the U.S. on major platforms such as Amazon Web Services (including Prime Video and Alexa), Roblox, several banks, Reddit, and Snapchat. But Musk’s platform soon joined the others, with data from Down Detector noting that at around 9.45 a.m., there were 584 problems reported on X. Just 15 minutes later, that number had risen to 35,659, Forbes reports. About half of the reported problems were for people using the mobile app. Some reported that the program wouldn’t load, while others said that key features were offline for them, the New York Post reported. According to Variety, at the peak of the outage, Down Detector flagged more than 4 million reports across 500 companies.
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- 1Musk’s Brag Comes Back to Bite Him as X Hit by OutageSPOKE TOO SOONPost first, think later.
- 2Tarantino Teams Up With Grammy-Winning Pop Icon for New FilmCROSSOVERThe star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week.
Shop with ScoutedLiberator’s Ergonomic Pillow Makes Intimacy More ComfortablePILLOW TALKLiberator’s thoughtfully designed furniture support intimacy and sexual exploration.
- 3NBC Legend Announces Famous Husband Is Dead at 100END OF AN ERAAlan Greenspan, who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents, has died.
- 4Travis Kelce’s Dad Appears to Hard-Launch New RelationshipLOVE STORYThe 75-year-old shared a photo of his alleged girlfriend in a Saturday post.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 5Millions of Bees Accidentally Released in 18-Wheeler CrashUN-BEE-LIEVABLEIt’s a sticky situation.
- 6Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Announces Third Baby at 49‘HEY BABY GIRL’Jennifer Meyer shared on Instagram the news of her daughter’s birth with fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi.
- 7Woman, 76, Killed When Tesla on Autopilot Crashes Into HouseCONCERNING FAILUREThe driver said he was using his car’s automated system when the car careened off the road.
- 8Southwest Jet Hit by Ground Vehicle in Airport CrashTRAVEL CHAOSPassengers faced chaos after the collision.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Cops Make Staggering Surprise Discovery in Drug RaidSURREAL FINDA painting worth up to $17 million was discovered in a Paris raid.
- 10Company Apologizes for Email After Horrific Crocodile AttackMARKETING MELTDOWNThe voucher firm’s promo went out two days after a 3-year-old was rescued from a crocodile enclosure.
Quentin Tarantino is stepping in front of the camera for a new project opposite Australian pop star Kylie Minogue. Jamie Adams, a new-wave-inspired filmmaker and former collaborator, will direct the film titled Tangled Up in Blue. The auteur cold-pitched the role to Tarantino, 63, via email and was surprised to receive a response from the famed director’s agent. “I sent him the story outline and a letter. I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor,” Adams told Variety. “I didn’t think I’d hear back. But two weeks later, on a Sunday, his agent emailed saying Quentin was intrigued and wanted a Zoom.” After a lengthy conversation, which the Welsh director described as “Disneyland for filmmakers,” Tarantino was on board. The Visor Entertainment production will also star Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, and RZA alongside Tarantino and Minogue. The star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week. Minogue, 58, who started her career acting in the Australian TV soap Neighbors, has popped up in movies over the years, including Moulin Rouge, Street Fighter, Bio-Dome and San Andreas.
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Alan Greenspan, the economist who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents and helped shape American economic policy for decades, has died at the age of 100. His wife, NBC News chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, confirmed his death in a statement, saying he died Monday at their home from complications of Parkinson’s disease. “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” Mitchell, 79, said. Greenspan served as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 1987, when he was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan, to 2006, making him one of the longest-serving central bankers in modern U.S. history. He presided over several major economic events that helped shape modern American capitalism, including Black Monday and the rise of the internet. But critics say his support for financial deregulation helped set the stage for the 2007–08 global financial crisis. Beyond Greenspan’s public life, Mitchell, his wife of 29 years, described him as a devoted partner. “To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984,” she said. “He will be remembered for his brilliance and his kindness. Being his life partner was the joy of my life.”
Travis Kelce’s Dad Appears to Hard-Launch New Relationship Before Wedding
Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, appears to have made his new romance Instagram-official just weeks before his son and pop star Taylor Swift’s rumored wedding at Madison Square Garden. The 75-year-old shared a photo of his alleged girlfriend at a Philadelphia bar on Saturday in a post captioned, “With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show.” The Kelce patriarch was previously married to Donna Kelce for nearly 25 years, with whom he raised NFL stars Travis and Jason. Most recently, Ed was linked to Maureen Maguire, who passed away in August 2025 at age 74. News of this romance arrives as speculation swirls that Swift and the younger Kelce recently celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties on Friday, after being seen in separate, conspicuous gatherings with close friends. The ultra-famous couple is reportedly planning to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with stars like Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid expected to attend.
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Around two million bees have accidentally been set free after a truck carrying them overturned. The 18-wheeler was hauling hives in Mauriceville, Texas, when it tipped over on a corner and spilled its 50,000-pound load of insects. The truck driver was uninjured during the crash and subsequent chaos, but KFDM-TV in Beaumont reported that its photographer was stung while gathering images at the scene. Orange County Emergency Services District 4 issued a warning to people in the local area, telling them to stay indoors. The force said that work was underway to move the bugs from the stricken truck and onto a new transport. Texas-based bee store Queen Bee Supply LLC said that it called in a coalition of beekeepers, both amateur and professional, to recover the massive swarm. “Not something you ever want to see, but so nice to see beekeepers helping beekeepers,” the retailer said. “From commercial outfits to backyard beekeepers, grateful for everyone that came out and helped!” “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as crews work to safely resolve this incident,” Orange County ESD #4 wrote in a statement.
Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her new fiancé announced the birth of their daughter on Sunday. In a post shared on her Instagram, the mother of three celebrated Father’s Day with her and Ogunlesi’s first child. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” the post reads. The jewelry designer, 49, and ex-wife of the Spider-Man star has shared her journey through pregnancy via a series of baby-bump photos posted to her Instagram over the past six months. After her 2020 divorce, Meyer went on the Broad Ideas podcast in 2024 to seek advice from Gwyneth Paltrow on co-parenting. “How can we come together for [these] human[s] we both created that we love? What do we do?” However, it seems that Meyer and Maguire have managed to maintain a positive relationship, with Meyer calling her ex, with whom she has a 19 and 16-year-old, the “jackpot of ex-husbands,” according to Page Six. The two divorced during the pandemic after nine years of marriage and four years of separation. Meyer, who began her relationship with Ogunlesi in the summer of 2023 and was engaged in 2024, announced her pregnancy in December 2025 with a post that reads, “Hey baby girl 🥰 We love love love you!!🩷” Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment management company.
A grandmother was killed when a Tesla in self-driving mode veered off a Texas road and slammed into her home as she stood in her front room. Martha Avila, 76, was inside her house in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston, when the car came barreling through her brick wall on Friday night. The driver, Michael Butler, was behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 and using “an automated driving assistance system” at around 8 p.m. local time, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement reported by The New York Times. Butler “failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway and struck the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. The car “entered through the brick residence at a high rate of speed” and hit Avila, who was rushed to a hospital by medical helicopter and was later pronounced dead. Butler showed no signs of intoxication and cooperated with investigators. “We’re still evaluating what caused that car to fail to control its speed just before this crash,” Sgt. Alex Turman of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told ABC13 Houston. In 2023, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles after federal regulators said the company had not done enough to ensure drivers stayed attentive while using the autopilot function. A GoFundMe set up in Avila’s name had raised more than $23,000 at the time of publication.
A Southwest Airlines plane preparing to take off in Tennessee had to be grounded after it was hit by a ground equipment vehicle. The incident occurred on Sunday at Memphis International Airport as passengers were boarding the flight. Southwest said Flight 4013 to Las Vegas was taken out of service following the collision, but no passengers or crew members were injured. The airline told Fox News it was an “isolated incident” and that passengers were able to board another plane to reach their destinations. They eventually arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas nearly four hours behind schedule. Video obtained by a Memphis news station shows airport police and the Memphis Fire Department responding after the ground vehicle hit the underside of the Boeing 737 while it was sitting on the runway. Southwest Airlines confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. “The event will be investigated through our comprehensive Safety Management System,” the airline said. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees.”
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French police unexpectedly discovered a stolen Picasso painting while conducting a narcotics raid in the Paris suburbs. Officers were searching a home belonging to the aunt of a suspected drug dealer in Ormesson-sur-Marne when they came across the canvas. The painting has been authenticated but not publicly identified. The police union Alliance Police Nationale said it is worth “tens of millions” of euros, with French media reporting that it may be valued between €12 million ($13.7 million) and €15 million ($17.1 million). It is believed to be one of Pablo Picasso’s 1937 portraits of Marie-Thérèse Walter, his muse and lover. The work was reportedly being stored on behalf of a private owner, identified by Le Parisien as a Singaporean woman. A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is believed to work as a security guard for an art storage firm and allegedly admitted taking the painting, claiming he wanted to expose security flaws at the company. The suspect has been charged with theft and drug offenses. His lawyer denies the allegations.
An online deals site has been forced to apologize after an email blast cracked wise about a crocodile attacking a small child during a family trip to the zoo. The 3-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile pen at the facility in Cambridgeshire, U.K., on Thursday and was dragged clear by staff with what have been described as serious wounds. A 30-year-old man was held over a suspected attempted murder but has since been released on bail after being deemed “unfit for interview.” Wowcher, a U.K. online deals site, sent out a marketing blast Saturday urging shoppers to “snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid” above offers on holidays and days out. Screenshots were quickly shared online, with furious recipients branding the email “disgusting.” Wowcher has since branded its own wording “unacceptable” and insisted that no one had approved the message. It has pledged to overhaul its approval safeguards so that no similar emails are sent in the future and has paused other scheduled promotions pending a thorough review.