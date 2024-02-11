Travis Kelce’s Ex Parties With 49ers WAGs Before Super Bowl
BAD BLOOD
Taylor Swift will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, is cozying up to the San Francisco 49ers fam. Nicole, a sports journalist who dated the Chiefs tight end on-and-off for five years, was spotted in Las Vegas on the eve of the Super Bowl partying with the wives and girlfriends of 49ers players. She could be seen in an Instagram Story doing shots in a group that included Claire Kittle, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, and was also spotted with Stephanie Toilolo, who is married to former 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo. Nicole, who broke up with Kelce more than a year before he started dating Swift, has quietly distanced herself from the Chiefs’ other big couple, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes—unfollowing the pair on social media last fall even though she was a bridesmaid in their 2022 wedding. However, it appears she hasn’t completely forsaken the Chiefs: She was spotted chatting it up with Mahomes’ brother Jackson on Thursday night.