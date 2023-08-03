CHEAT SHEET
Travis King’s Sister Doesn’t Believe His Last Messages Were Really From Him
The sister of U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King said she doesn’t believe the final messages she received from her brother before his dash into North Korea were really from him. Jaqueda Gates told CNN on Wednesday that she last heard from King “around July 15”—three days before his unauthorized border crossing. “Me personally, I don’t believe that’s really him talking to me on messenger,” she said. “There’s a lot of reasons why. I know my brother.” When pressed about her belief, Gates said King would repeatedly tell her “I can’t talk now” when she asked him to call, adding that he sent her “weird stuff” and “stuff that’s just not him.” “He’s not the type to just disappear,” Gates said.