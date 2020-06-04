Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery the N-Word as He Lay Dying on the Ground: Witness

The Georgia man who shot 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was he was jogging on a residential street allegedly called him the n-word after the fatal incident, investigators said Thursday.

During a probable cause hearing in Brunswick on Thursday for three men accused in Arbery’s Feb. 23 slaying, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Richard Dial revealed that Travis McMichael called Arbery a “fucking n---er” as Arbery lay on the ground.

Dial said eyewitness William Bryan, Jr., who has also been charged with murder, reported hearing the slur. It was also captured on video.

McMichael, and his father Gregory, are facing murder and aggravated assault charges for allegedly chasing down and killing Arbery. Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the shocking viral video of Arbery’s death, was charged felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. All three men appeared at the hearing by video from the Glynn County Detention Center.

The slaying—which many have described as a “lynching”—and the subsequent investigation spurred a national outcry and a Department of Justice investigation days after the graphic footage of Arbery’s shooting emerged.

The GBI alleges that on Feb. 23, the McMichaels and Bryan armed themselves with a shotgun and a .357 Magnum as they pursued Arbery, who was jogging about two miles from his home. The McMichaels later claimed they were trying to perform a citizens arrest due to prior break-ins in the neighborhood.

When he saw Arbery “hauling ass” down their street in their Satilla Shores neighborhood, Gregory called out to his son to help chase him, Dial said on Thursday.

At first, they tried to “pin” Arbery between their trucks, Dial said, pointing to DNA evidence linked to Arbery and witness statements.

Bryan’s video showed Arbery, who was unarmed, then being confronted by the McMichaels on the road. Following a short scuffle, Arbery was shot.

“Travis McMichael said he knew from 30 to 40 yards away that Arbery wasn’t going to surrender,” Dial said on Thursday.

The McMichaels told investigators they were commanding Arbery to “stop” throughout the video-taped incident, but Dial said they never called 911 while they were pursuing him.

McMichael, a 64-year-old former cop, admitted to investigators that he didn’t know whether a burglary had actually taken place before he decided to pursue Arbery, but had a “gut feeling” the 25-year-old black man was a suspect, Dial said.

Gregory told investigators he heard only two shots and was on the phone calling 911 when he told his son, “Don’t shoot.”

Dial added that Travis admitted to firing his shotgun three times—and hitting Arbery each time. Bryan also admitted to authorities that he pursued Arbery with the McMichaels—contrary to his lawyer’s initial statement that he was just a witness—and tried to block the 25-year-old several times.

Arbery was shot in the chest, upper left portion of his chest, and his right wrist, Dial said.

Travis, 34, appeared via video on Thursday wearing a long-sleeved, striped shirt and Gregory, 64, was dressed in a coat and tie.

Bryan’s 36-second video, taken inside a vehicle, was released by Alan Tucker, a local criminal defense lawyer who had informally consulted with the McMichaels and wanted to dispel rumors about the incident that was fueling tensions in the Georgia suburb.

But the video incited national outage, leading to the charges against three people more than two months after Arbery was shot. Prior to the graphic footage, the young man’s case was bounced to three local prosecutors—two of whom are currently under investigation—before it was ultimately referred to the GBI. Local officials had argued Arbery’s death was “justifiable homicide.”

All three cases are now being handled by District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.