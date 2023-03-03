Travis Scott Accused of Hitting Fan in the Head With a Cellphone
TEMPER TANTRUM
Rapper Travis Scott is being accused of throwing a cellphone at a fan at the New York City club Nebula, hitting him in the head, TMZ reported Friday. Scott is already wanted by the NYPD for questioning over another incident at Nebula. During the Wednesday altercation, Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face and damaged $12,000 worth of equipment at the club. On Friday, TMZ posted video that shows the rapper yelling “back the fuck up” to a man approaching Scott while he DJs behind a booth. According to TMZ, the alleged phone-tossing incident took place minutes before Scott’s alleged assault of the sound engineer. “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” Scott’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, told TMZ. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”