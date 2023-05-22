CHEAT SHEET
Travis Scott Is Making a Sneaker With... John McEnroe?!
Travis Scott is reportedly working with Nike and John McEnroe on a new collaboration with McEnroe’s classic signature shoe—the Mac Attack. Sources told Page Six that “the new Mac Attack sneakers are in the works,” and that a collaboration between Scott and the legendary tennis player “is definitely happening.” Page Six reported that McEnroe and Scott—who was spotted in a pair of the teased Macs earlier this month—spent “hours” together at a recent meeting. The pair Scott was spotted in had a black and grey colorway with the rapper’s signature reverse Nike swoosh, but it’s unclear if this will be the shoe available to the public. McEnroe released the first pair of Mac Attacks with Nike in 1984.