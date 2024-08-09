Travis Scott Arrested in Paris Over Drunken Security Guard Brawl

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday after allegedly getting into a drunken brawl at a swanky hotel, according to reports.

The 33-year-old, who’d watched the U.S. men’s basketball team play in the Olympics Thursday night, was taken into custody at around 5 a.m. at the luxury George V hotel, according to the Paris prosecutors’ office. The office said Scott was arrested for “violence against a security guard” which occurred when the guard intervened in another altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard.

Several French outlets claimed Scott was drunk at the time. After his arrest, Scott was left to sober up until “his condition allowed him to be questioned” by authorities, according to Le Parisien.

The Daily Beast has contacted Scott’s representatives for comment.

The rapper—who has two kids with his ex, Kylie Jenner—was arrested in Miami in June after he allegedly got into an argument with someone working on a yacht. At the time, a Miami Beach Police Department arrest report said officers found Scott had a “strong smell of alcohol” and that he was “yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel as he walked away” from the dock.

On Thursday, prosecutors decided to drop a charge of disorderly intoxication connected to that incident, according to TMZ. The state of Florida is nevertheless pressing ahead with misdemeanor charge of trespassing, the outlet reported.

Scott, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, had watched the U.S. pull off a huge comeback win against Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night. He was joined at the game in the Bercy Arena by fellow rapper Quavo and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, according to the New York Post.