Travis Scott Partied at Dave & Buster’s After Deadly Astroworld Concert: Report

Travis Scott went to Dave & Buster’s for an afterparty following his deadly Astroworld show on Friday night, TMZ reports. The rapper was reportedly still unaware of the lethal chaos that unfolded right in front of him at the time. Drake hosted the bash after performing at the festival, also reportedly ignorant of the eight people who had died, the dozens who were hospitalized, and the hundreds who were treated onsite. Scott learned of the tragedy at the party, according to TMZ, and when he heard the news, he left the get-together. The victims of the crowd surge ranged in age from age 14 to 27. Scott, who has pledged to pay the associated funeral costs, faces multiple lawsuits from victims and their families.