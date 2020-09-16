Travis Scott Fined for McDonald’s Visit Drawing 500 Fans
SICKO MODE
Travis Scott was fined by local police for his impromptu visit to a McDonald’s in Downey, California, last week, a fast food run that ended up drawing hundreds of fans. The rapper, whose legal name is Jacques Berman Webster II, had gone to the restaurant to celebrate the launch of his new meal, the fast food giant’s first celebrity branded menu item since Michael Jordan’s McJordan burger in 1992. Scott went on Instagram Live, showing up shirtless and calling to employees to give him a red McDonald’s T-shirt. Several attendees were seen in the background without face masks. Per TMZ, police cited him for failing to obtain event and filming permits. The McDonald’s location was also cited. According to USA Today, Scott’s meal, consisting of a Quarter Pounder, medium fries, and a Sprite with extra ice, is so popular that it is leading to shortages.