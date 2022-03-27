Travis Scott Makes Grand Return at Pre-Oscars Party

CHEAT SHEET
Travis Scott performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy at a pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air, California, in front of guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Venus and Serena Williams, according to TMZ. Scott was reportedly in high spirits during his short set, a mix of of DJ'ing and rapping. It was the first time Scott had appeared before a crowd since his deadly November set, where 10 people—including a 9-year-old—died from compression asphyxia during a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld festival. Scott has since been booted from the Coachella lineup and has become the subject of more than 300 lawsuits, with one seeking $2 billion from the rapper.