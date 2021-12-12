CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Travis Scott Out of Coachella 2022 After Deadly Astroworld Disaster

    NO BYSTANDERS

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    SUZANNE CORDEIRO

    Travis Scott’s name has been removed from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup, reports Variety. The cancellation of the rapper’s scheduled performance at the popular annual festival in the California desert is the latest setback for the rapper, who faces hundreds of lawsuits after 10 people were trampled to death while he preformed at his Astroworld festival in his hometown of Houston back in November. More than 60,000 people had signed a petition to remove him from the Coachella 2022 lineup.

    Read it at Variety