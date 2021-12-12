Travis Scott Out of Coachella 2022 After Deadly Astroworld Disaster

Read it at Variety
Travis Scott’s name has been removed from the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup, reports Variety. The cancellation of the rapper’s scheduled performance at the popular annual festival in the California desert is the latest setback for the rapper, who faces hundreds of lawsuits after 10 people were trampled to death while he preformed at his Astroworld festival in his hometown of Houston back in November. More than 60,000 people had signed a petition to remove him from the Coachella 2022 lineup.