    1

    Travis Scott Lets Loose in First Public Set Since Astroworld Tragedy

    GUESS WHO’S BACK

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    RICK KERN / Getty

    In his first public performance since the Astroworld Festival that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, Travis Scott did not exactly tone things down. Scott performed at nightclub E11even’s Miami Grand Prix party on Saturday night, where he was seen throwing cash at the audience and carrying a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila before his performance. “Everybody owes me a shot,” he yelled to the crowd. “We need every stripper to report to the f–king stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf–kin floor.” The November tragedy at Astroworld in Houston left victims aged 9 to 27 years old dead. At the time, Scott claimed he was unaware that people in the audience were getting severely injured and dying as he continued to perform despite many asking him to stop.

    Read it at Page Six