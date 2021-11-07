Travis Scott Says He’s “Devastated” By Concert Crush Deaths
BREAKING THE SILENCE
A distraught Travis Scott took to Instagram stories on Saturday night to share his anguish over the deaths of concertgoers who were crushed by the crowd at his Astroworld concert. The 29-year-old rapper, who shares a daughter with Kylie Jenner, told fans, “I mean, I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening...You know my fans really mean the world to me and I always want to leave them with a positive experience and any time I can make out anything that's going on, I stop the show and get them the help they need.” Authorities say that eight victims, the youngest just 14 years old, perished when a packed crowd of people surged towards the stage, with scores more injured in the melee. One witness posted on Instagram that she had begged a cameraman to intervene and told him people were dying, but was shooed away. Scott noted that his team is “working closely with everyone to get to the bottom of this, city of Houston, HPD [Houston police], fire department,” and added that “we’re actually working right now to identify the families so can assist them through this tough time.”