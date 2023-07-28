Travis Scott Seemingly Disses Timothée Chalamet in ‘Utopia’

CHEAT SHEET
On his new album Utopia, Travis Scott seemed to sneak in a diss of his ex Kylie Jenner’s rumored new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka in the series’ latest reboot, to which Travis couldn’t help but roast with some chocolate factory-inspired bars on the song “Meltdown.” “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs,” Travis says on the track. “Got the Willy Wonka factory, burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me.” Rumors of Jenner and Chalamet dating began in the spring, while Jenner and Scott continue to co-parent their two children together.