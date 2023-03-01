Travis Scott Wanted After ‘Allegedly Assaulting a Sound Engineer’: Reports
BAD RAP
Travis Scott is being sought by the NYPD in connection with an assault in Manhattan, according to reports Wednesday. The 31-year-old rapper is allegedly wanted on charges of assault and criminal mischief, law enforcement sources told PIX11. WNBC reporter Myles Miller also cited police sources in a tweet saying that Scott is being sought for harassment “after allegedly assaulting a sound engineer” at the Nebula nightclub, adding that Scott was also suspected of “causing $12,000 worth of damage overnight.” In a separate thread also citing unnamed sources, New York Post reporter Joe Marino said Scott “allegedly got into a verbal dispute that turned physical.” Marino added that Scott—the father of Kylie Jenner’s two children—was “involved” in an altercation in which the alleged victim “didn’t report any physical injuries or seek medical treatment.”