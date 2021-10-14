Travis Singer Attacked by Weiner Dog That Lives in Stevie Nicks’ Old Home
‘PISHING BLOOD’
Travis singer Fran Healy survived a baptism by fire on Thursday, when a dachshund he was attempting to rescue from a car crash “mauled the shit” out of him. Healy, who tweeted out a thread about the terrifying ordeal, has been released from urgent care after seeking medical help for a number of bite marks on his left hand. The Glaswegian rocker, 48, rushed to the dog’s aid after spotting a three-car pile up near his Hollywood Hills house. But the pooch turned on him, slipping out of Healy’s grasp and running off, “leaving me pishing [sic] blood all over the shop,” he wrote.
After a neighbor called an ambulance for him, Healy said a “massive fire engine” carrying “5 Calvin Klein models” turned up on the scene. He drove himself to urgent care on the suggestion of the firefighters. “My finger is patched up,” the singer concluded, “and bloody sore.” The dog has been reunited with its owner, who—according to Healy—lives in Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks’ former home.