Country Star Travis Tritt Boycotts Anheuser-Busch Over Trans Influencer Partnership
EASY, OLD MAN
Travis Tritt is the latest country music star to announce a personal boycott of Anheuser-Busch products after the company partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The 60-year-old posted a series of feverish tweets Wednesday berating the beloved St. Louis beer brand. “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” Tritt tweeted. He added that other artists are doing the same, but aren’t saying so publicly “for fear of being ridiculed and canceled.” Tritt joins the likes of Kid Rock, who posted a video earlier this week shooting cases of Bud Light with a rifle, yelling “fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.” A spokesperson for the beer conglomerate commented on the backlash, telling NBC News that “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.”