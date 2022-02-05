CHEAT SHEET
Crazy Photos Show Sea of Dead Fish After Trawler Net Bursts
A burst trawler net has deposited more than 100,000 dead fish off the coast of France, drawing cries of outrage from conservationists and government officials. Photos captured by the group Sea Shepherd show the mass of blue whiting—which is used to make processed fish products—covering more than 32,000 square feet, according to The Washington Post. France’s maritime minister called the accident involving the Margiris trawler, the second-largest in the world, “shocking,” and the European environment commissioner said he would launch an investigation. The Dutch-owned Margiris had been previously banned by Australia over environmental concerns.