‘Treadmill Abuse’ Dad Found Guilty in 6-Year-Old Son’s Death
CONVICTED
The dad who subjected his 6-year-old son to intense treadmill workouts until the child died was convicted of manslaughter and child endangerment by a New Jersey jury on Friday. Christopher Gregor, 31, was initially charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment after surveillance video surfaced of him forcing his son, Corey, to run at high speeds on a treadmill until the child fell off multiple times. The prosecution argued that Corey died from blunt force trauma caused by injuries from the treadmill, citing an autopsy report, and lacerations to his heart and liver. Prosecutors portrayed Gregor as a cruel and grossly negligent father who refused to help his son even as he lay flat on the machine, instead increasing the speed on the poor boy. “What kind of father would do this to their son?” prosecutor Christine Lento asked the jury during closing arguments. Gregor is set to be sentenced on Aug. 2, and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.