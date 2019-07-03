CHEAT SHEET
Treadmill Exercise Can Ease Period Pain: Study
Contrary to everything you’ve ever been told, taking it easy on your period might not be the best solution, as a new study says a treadmill routine can reduce period pain. For a seven-month period, researchers conducted a trial to see how aerobic training three times a week can help women ages 18-43 who are suffering from cramps and soreness as a result of their periods. Women who exercised reported 22 percent less pain after seven months.
“Women who have painful periods often take steps to actively avoid exercise—after all when you are in pain it is often the last thing that you want to partake in,” said Dr. Leica Claydon-Mueller, senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University. “However, this trial demonstrated that exercise significantly reduced pain for those people taking part in the programme.” The study was published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials.