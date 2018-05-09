Treasury Department IG Investigating Possible Leak of Cohen’s Bank Info

The Treasury Department’s inspector general is investigating whether banking records from Essential Consultants—a shell company of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen—were leaked, according to The Washington Post. The IG's counsel Rich Delmar told the newspaper that the information had been “improperly disseminated.” Detailed transactions involving Essential Consultants were released Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 from Essential Consultants funds. Avenatti’s information alleged that the $130,000 payment may have been reimbursed with money from a company linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The Daily Beast confirmed that Cohen’s company received “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from the Russia-linked Columbus Nova.
