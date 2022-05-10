CHEAT SHEET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Defends Right to Abortion in Senate Testimony
While testifying before the Senate’s Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that eliminating abortion access would have “very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.” Yellen argued that Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that granted nation-wide abortion access and will likely be overturned based on a draft decision leaked last week, helped increase labor participation, enabled women to finish school, and benefited the earnings of children. After saying that denying abortion access increases the risks of poverty, Yellen drew rebuke from Republican Senator Tim Scott. She stood her ground, however, maintaining that “this is the truth.”