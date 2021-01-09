Louise Linton, the Trump-Era Marie Antoinette, Stars as Spider-Eating Psycho in Her Own Vanity Movie
‘POTPOURRI OF SILLINESS’
Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, stars as a bisexual psychopath who eats a spider in the first scene of Me You Madness, a movie she wrote and directed that will debut Feb. 12 via video on demand. Linton shot to infamy when she posed for a photo clasping freshly printed dollar bills in a leather outfit fit for Selina Kyle in daytime. She was later dragged over an Instagram post from a private plane in which she tagged her expensive designer clothes.
Her 98-minute film follows Catherine Black (Linton) as she partakes in orgies, outfit changes, and a dance with a frozen body part, according to The New York Times. The character calls herself “a materialistic, narcissistic, self-absorbed, raging misanthrope,” not unlike Linton’s own public persona. Linton called the movie “a potpourri of silliness” that was financed by “friends and family.”