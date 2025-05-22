Treasury to Cease Penny Production Within the Next Year

Tesla cars were outsold by a rival electric-vehicle manufacturer in Europe for the first time. The Chinese company BYD sold 7,231 fully electric cars in April compared to Tesla’s 7,165, according to the automotive data firm Jato Dynamics. The numbers represent a breakthrough for BYD as Tesla has dominated the European battery electric vehicle market for years. BYD only began operating beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022, but has apparently benefited from Tesla’s reputation tanking since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration. This week, it emerged that even King Charles III decided not to go with Tesla when he bought a $210,000 fully electric SUV. Instead, the eco-conscious monarch chose to buy a Lotus, a historically British brand that now has a 51 percent Chinese ownership stake and manufactures in Wuhan, China.
A star on And Just Like That... has revealed that he once lit up a joint with former President George W. Bush’s daughters in the early 2000s. Armin Amiri, who plays Ravi Gordi on the Sex and the City reboot, was a doorman at the since-shuttered Manhattan nightclub Bungalow 8. He told the hosts of Page Six’s radio show that he didn’t know who Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush were when they showed up one night—so he didn’t let them in. “I got a tap on my shoulder, and it was the Secret Service,” Amiri recalled. “And he goes, ‘These are the first daughters.’ I said, ‘First daughters of whom?’” Once he understood, Amiri let the girls in and struck up a conversation. “I remember I needed my green card. So, we smoked a joint together and I was just like, ‘Listen, I’m having a green card problem,” he said. Though the Bush sisters said they would try to help him out, nothing ever came of it, Amiri recalled, laughing. The twin sisters, now 43, had a widely publicized party era during their father’s tenure as president. A representative for Bush Hager did not return the Beast’s request for comment.
A plane has crashed into multiple homes in a residential area of San Diego, setting at least 15 homes on fire. Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said multiple people in the aircraft had been killed but did not confirm how many. The plane can hold up to 10 people. No one on the ground was injured, he said. The small aircraft had made a “direct hit to multiple homes” leaving “jet fuel all over the place” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood in the north east of the city, CNN reported. The crash forced the evacuation of several nearby blocks. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now,” Eddy said. Air traffic controllers said the plane was a private Cessna 550, commonly used for small groups of six to eight people, and that it came down around 3:45 a.m. near Montgomery Executive Airport during a period of extremely low visibility. Flight tracking website FlightAware showed the plane took off from New York City on Wednesday evening and stopped in Wichita, Kansas, before flying on to San Diego. It was not immediately clear who was on board or whether there were any injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association both opened investigations into the crash.
Treasury to Cease Penny Production Within the Next Year
The United States Mint will stop producing pennies next year, phasing out a coin that has been in circulation for over two centuries, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move is part of a long-running, bipartisan campaign to axe the lowest-denomination currency, which is rarely spent and costs the government around $85 million each year to produce. Of the 3 billion pennies produced each year, up to $68 million worth are either lost or thrown away, with the Federal Reserve estimating that around 60 percent of all actively circulating pennies, totalling around $14 billion, sit indefinitely in coin jars and change purses. The final batch of new pennies was ordered earlier this month, and although Americans will still be able to use the coins for transactions, they will gradually be phased out of circulation. Businesses will be required to round their prices up and down to the nearest five cents in order to adjust to the changes, the Treasury announced in a statement. President Donald Trump has long been critical of penny production, as was his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. The move marks rare bipartisan agreement between Democrats and Republicans and follows in the footsteps of Canada, which stopped producing pennies in 2012.
Miley Cyrus opened up about an “extremely excruciating” medical emergency she hid from fans while hosting a New Year’s Eve special with her godmother Dolly Parton in 2023. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” the singer told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music on Wednesday. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.” But despite admitting that taking the stage was “really hard for her,” Cyrus stuck to the old adage that the show must go on and made it through the performance. “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating but I did the show anyway,” she told Lowe. The NBC show, which went down without a hitch, saw Cyrus and Parton duet on three of their hits—Wrecking Ball, Jolene and I Will Always Love You. Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed she has a large polyp in her throat caused by years of drinking and smoking, which has contributed to her distinctive vocal fry and is the reason why she seldom tours anymore. “It’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights,” she admitted.
Michael Alaimo, a multifaceted actor known for his roles in Cheers, Space Jam, and the Oscar-nominated The China Syndrome, has died at age 86. Alaimo, who also appeared in the film Mr. Mom and played a doctor alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, and Bill Murray in Space Jam, “passed away peacefully” on May 2, his daughter confirmed to Variety. Alaimo got his start in theater in the 1960s, taking part in Joseph Papp’s New York Shakespeare Festival (now known as Shakespeare in the Park). He led a commedia dell’arte troupe and was involved in political activism in East Harlem before moving to San Francisco and touring with the anti-war show F.T.A. In 1973, he moved to Los Angeles, where his TV career took off with roles in The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon and Harry O. He also appeared in The Wonder Years, Scrubs, Barney Miller, Mr. Belvedere, Hill Street Blues, and Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two granddaughters.
Want to buy permanent U.S. residency for a cool $5 million? According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the website to register interest in a U.S. “gold card” should be up within a week. At an Axios “Building the Future” event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the Trump administration official said he expects the Trumpcard.gov website to launch in about a week. “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register,” he said, according to CNN. “Everyone I meet who’s not an American is going to want to buy the card if they have the fiscal capacity,” he said, per Axios. President Donald Trump announced the “gold card” in February, saying it would allow non-Americans to buy “Green Card privileges, plus.” He showed off a physical version of the literally gold-colored card last month, telling reporters, “for $5 million this could be yours.” It has a picture of his face on it and reads “the Trump card.” Lutnick on Wednesday framed the program as a way to help the U.S. pay off its debt. Experts have questioned whether Trump has the legal authority to implement the scheme without congressional approval.
A Delta Air Lines plane forced to double back and make an emergency landing was filled with such thick smoke that pilots needed to wear oxygen masks, a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed. Crew members onboard the Boeing 717 flight from Atlanta to South Carolina in February first noticed smoke near a front cabin door shortly after takeoff. The smoke soon began to pour from the plane’s air vents and fill the cabin with a thick haze, with the lead flight attendant struggling to see passengers beyond the first row, according to the report. Attendants tried to inform the pilots, but were initially prevented from doing so as the cockpit was focused on emergency protocols and flying the aircraft. The pilots wore the oxygen masks as a precaution, according to the Associated Press. Amid rising panic, flight attendants reassured passengers they were trained for such emergencies and urged everyone to stay calm as the plane quickly turned around and returned to Atlanta. Firefighters met the plane on the ground, and as pilots opened the door to the flight deck, they “noticed a tremendous amount of smoke in the cabin, and the captain immediately ordered an evacuation,” according to the report. All 99 passengers were evacuated safely, although two received minor injuries while departing the craft. The cause of the smoke remains under investigation, although an oil leak was reported on the plane’s right engine shortly after the craft turned around, the NTSB reports. The investigation is expected to conclude next year.
Jim Irsay, the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts who presided over one of the team’s most successful eras, has died. He was 65. The team released a statement saying that Irsay had “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the statement added. It did not disclose a cause of death. Irsay had struggled with health and mobility issues which caused him to largely withdraw from public life, although he remained involved with the NFL and managing the Colts. He was treated for severe respiratory illness in both January and March last year, and previously said he had been doing well despite undergoing 26 surgeries over the past seven years. “We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”
A Florida Republican congressional candidate has been sentenced to three years in federal prison following an attempt to have his rival opponent murdered by a Russian-Ukrainian hit squad. William Robert Braddock III, 41, of St. Petersburg was sentenced in Tampa federal court on Wednesday. In February, he pleaded guilty to sending an interstate transmission of a threat to injure U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. They were both candidates in the 2021 primary election to represent the 13th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the months ahead of the election Braddock embarked on a campaign to disparage Luna among her peers. On a call in June 2021, Braddock threatened to have Luna murdered by a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” if her polling numbers continued to grow. He stated, “I will be the next congressman for this district. Period. End of discussion. And anybody going up against me is f---ing ignorant for doing so. (Luna’s) ignorant so I don’t have a problem taking her out, but I’m not going to do that dirty work myself obviously.” Braddock fled to the Philippines, and gave himself up to police in Manila in June 2023. Luna was re-elected last year.