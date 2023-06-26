The wife of Treat Williams, who was killed earlier this month after his motorcycle collided with a car in a tragic accident, posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late actor Sunday celebrating the couple’s 35th wedding anniversary. Pamela Van Sant shared a slideshow of images of the happy couple on the Everwood star’s Instagram story on Sunday, with the first photo of the couple on their wedding day in 1998. “Happy anniversary honey! 35 years,” Van Sant wrote. Williams died when he collided with a 2008 Honda Element was thrown from his motorcycle, a statement from the Vermont State Police said at the time.