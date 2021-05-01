Man Arrested for Killing Daughter of NJ Anti-Violence Activist
‘DEVASTATED AND BROKEN’
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in South Carolina for fatally shooting 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep, the daughter of a prominent peace activist, NJ.com reports. Treveon Nelson will be charged with murder. Sanaa was last seen in Columbia, South Carolina on April 5, and detectives believe she was kidnapped and killed that night. Her body was found on April 28 in Lexington County, but a motive for the killing has not yet been determined. Two juveniles have also been arrested. Sanaa’s father, Sharif Amenhotep, is a well-known peace advocate in Newark and was regarded as “the soul” of the Newark Anti-Violence Coalition. “Sharif is very upset, devastated and broken,” said a spokesperson. “He is surrounded by family and friends from several states.”