Trevor Bauer to Miss Rest of MLB Season Over Sexual Assault Allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the MLB season over sexual assault allegations, The Athletic reported Friday. Bauer’s paid administrative leave, which was imposed in July after a woman accused him of multiple sexual assaults, was extended for a ninth time through the end of the World Series. “Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates,” his agents said in a statement.
Bauer is the subject of multiple investigations into the accusations, including one by the MLB. The Pasadena, California, police department presented its findings to a district attorney last month, though no decision has been made on the case yet.