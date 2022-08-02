“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.

The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first ex-wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have been an elaborate way for the business to avoid paying taxes on the land.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” Noah said as the audience groaned. “A lot of people say, ‘I’ll pay taxes over my dead body!’ Trump means it. Just someone else’s body.”

The host said that this just feels like a “step too far” for Trump and that he “wouldn’t even laugh at” the idea if it was a bad joke premise.

“If somebody said to me, ‘Donald Trump’s ex-wife died, he’s probably going to bury her on his golf course to save on taxes,’ I’d be like, ‘That’s not cool, man,’” he added. “But it turns out, Trump was like, ‘Say more…I’m going to send this to my accountant.’”

Later in the segment, correspondent Desi Lydic managed to work an even better joke about the scandal into an unrelated bit. “God, I feel for all of Trump’s wives,” she said. “Even in the afterlife, they still have to deal with his balls coming at them.”

