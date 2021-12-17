On Thursday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah took aim at a particularly absurd example of anti-mask protest.

“While we are being reminded about just how serious this pandemic is, there are still some people who are taking it just a little more lightly,” announced Noah.

He then introduced a man named Adam Jenne from Cape Coral—yes, in Florida—who decided to mask up on a recent United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by wearing red thong underwear on his head (women’s to boot). He was subsequently kicked off the plane and banned from future United Airlines flights.

In a video he posted online after the ridiculous episode, Jenne said he’d worn underwear on his head as a mask since the beginning of the pandemic and even compared himself to Rosa Parks.

“Rosa Parks? My man, don’t be so modest! You’re more than Rosa Parks! If anything, you’re the Martin Luther King of white dudes comparing themselves to Black heroes for no reason. Shit!” exclaimed Noah, adding, “You know, for real, sometimes I think conservatives are right: America shouldn’t be teaching the history of racism in schools, because then at least white people wouldn’t know who to compare themselves to after they get kicked off of airplanes for doing dumb shit.”

The comedian then suggested that maybe Jenne just has a kink for wearing panties on his head and has used the pandemic as a convenient excuse to explain away his bizarre behavior.

“And by the way, can we all agree there’s no way this dude just started sniffing thongs during the pandemic?” asked Noah. “I bet he’s been going around for years like, ‘Well, looks like I got kicked out of the dorm because I’m once again the Rosa Parks of my sister’s friends’ underwear drawer! Yeah, someone’s gotta do it!’”