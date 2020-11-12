Trevor Noah Brutally Mocks Laura Ingraham’s ‘Anonymous Poll Worker’ Bit

On Tuesday night, Fox News’ No. 2 Trump bootlicker Laura Ingraham, whose own brother thinks is “a monster,” conducted an incredibly suspect interview with an anonymous woman claiming to be a poll worker in Clark County, Nevada. Cast in silhouette and with a comically manipulated voice, the woman alleged to have witnessed ballot-tampering at her location.

“I was walking, the Biden van was parked along this stretch…I could see these people hand over what appeared to be white envelopes,” the woman told Ingraham. “And as I got closer, the envelopes were being torn open. There were two men—two people dropping the envelopes, and two people ripping them open, and turning and facing the van, and drawing on them—or marking them.”

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah found this anonymous, unvetted person to be, well, not entirely convincing.

“Seriously, I don’t know what that was, but that voice sounds like what a robot sounds like when they go through puberty,” joked Noah on Wednesday, adding, “I understand why that whistleblower was scared and they wanted to hide their identity. I mean, vote-fraudsters are some of the most dangerous, violent criminals around.”

Then, Noah introduced what he said was their own anonymous poll worker who witnessed voter fraud, casting the man in silhouette and distorting his voice, parodying Ingraham’s character.

“I’m countin’ ballots down in Philadelphia. I look to my right, this dude wearing a Joe Biden T-shirt and he’s tearin’ up ballots for Donald Trump. And I asked him, ‘Hey bro, what are you doing?’ and he said, ‘I’m committing voter fraud for Joe Biden,’” said the anonymous man, adding, “I looked to my left, and there was Joe Biden! Joe Biden was standing there with a bunch of Black Panthers, and they were Xeroxing ballots, and I said, ‘Hey man, ain’t you Joe Biden?’ and he said, ‘Shhh…yes. This is a true story.’”

“And so then I was so messed up by that I went out to the parking lot to take a smoke, right, and I’m out in the parking lot, and there’s a karate sensei. And this karate sensei had all his karate students, they had all the Donald Trump ballots and they were choppin’ ‘em up like wooden boards!”

The bit ended with Noah demanding the lights be turned on to reveal this “anonymous poll worker’s” identity. And the man turned out to be none other than correspondent Roy Wood Jr.