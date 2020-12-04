On Thursday night, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took aim at an unlikely target: Democratic politicians.

You see, a number of Dem politicians of late have been caught telling their constituents to stay inside and avoid large gatherings while ignoring those rules themselves. Among the offending Dems were San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who attended a group dinner at the swanky restaurant French Laundry; California Governor Gavin Newsom, who was among a group of 12 people dining at French Laundry; and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who made a video cautioning his fellow Austinites to “stay inside”—but recorded it from a vacation timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Oh man, come on! What is it with these Democrats?” asked Noah, before mimicking Adler’s message to the public: “This is your mayor here, telling you to stay home, and stay safe. Do the right thing… All my boys in the pool know what I’m talking about! Say what’s up, everybody!”

“I’m sorry, man. Everyone has given up their lives and then you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here?” he continued. “What, you guys think corona respects your office too much to come after you? Because don’t forget: it got the president of the United States, it’s not going to be star-struck by Governor Hair Gel,” he cracked, throwing to a photo of Gavin Newsom.

The comedian said that even though Republicans are going maskless in droves, and the Trump administration is going so far as to throw a series of indoor parties at the White House—despite a number of Trump administration members contracting COVID—he’s more disappointed in the Dem politicians due to their “hypocrisy.”

“In a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers because of their hypocrisy,” said Noah. “At least when those dudes break the rules they’re open about it.”